To Meet ESG Goals, Cos. Must Scrutinize Carbon Offsets

By Kevin Feldis and Marcy Hupp (May 6, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Seemingly every other week, another company pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. These efforts are to be applauded. But they are not without complications when the corporate plan to achieve those goals involves relying upon carbon offset credits — and the patchwork of unregulated markets in which they trade. Additionality, leakage, permanence, double-counting, verification and good old-fashioned fraud all need to be carefully considered. And the world is watching. Both corporate stakeholders and government regulators, as seen in the recent proposed climate disclosure rule from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, are demanding...

