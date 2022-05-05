Barclays, Fintech Rival Plaid Settle 'Rise' TM Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 5, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Banking giant Barclays PLC and fintech company Plaid Inc. have agreed to the nonpublic settlement of Barclays' claims that Plaid's "FinRise" financial technology incubator program is "nearly identical" to the Rise moniker Barclays uses for its own fintech incubator and other services. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein dismissed the action Barlcays brought against Plaid in November, noting that the parties had asked him in an Apr. 29 letter to enter an order dismissing the case without prejudice, allowing either party to ask that the case be restored within 30 days of the dismissal if the settlement...

