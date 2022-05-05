Seattle Tells 9th Circ. To Keep Tribe's Dam Suit In Fed. Court

By Caleb Symons (May 5, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Seattle officials are urging the Ninth Circuit not to revive a local tribe's lawsuit challenging the use of a hydroelectric dam on the Skagit River, arguing that a district court judge correctly found the case belongs in federal court before dismissing it late last year. In a response brief filed Wednesday, the city and its public electric utility said the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe's suit — seeking to block operations at the municipal Gorge Dam because it doesn't allow passage for fish — clearly raises questions that justify federal jurisdiction. Since the tribe alleges that Seattle City Light's dam is operating in...

