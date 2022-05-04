J&J Says Benefit Co. Bilked Millions From Patient Drug Fund

By Lauren Berg (May 4, 2022, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Prescription benefit middleman SaveOnSP LLC pilfered tens of millions of dollars from Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems Inc.'s financial support program for patients by inflating copay costs in order to save its own health plan partners money, according to a lawsuit filed by J&J on Wednesday in New Jersey federal court. J&J Health Care Systems provides funds to help commercially-insured patients afford the costs of their prescriptions, including copays that often prohibit people from affording needed medications, but SaveOnSP ran a scheme to artificially inflate copays and increase the funds extracted from J&J to reduce the portion that its partners...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS