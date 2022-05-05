Spanish Oil Spill Judgment May Not Be Valid In The UK

By Silvia Martelli (May 5, 2022, 6:35 PM BST) -- A U.K. arbitration decision may block Spain from registering a €855 million ($900 million) judgment against insurers for a massive oil spill under European Union rules on the mutual recognition of court judgments, an adviser to the bloc's highest court said Thursday. The dispute stems from the terms of pollution coverage taken out by the owners of the MV Prestige, a tanker carrying 70,000 metric tons of fuel oil, which broke in two and sank off the Spanish coast, causing widespread pollution. (Douanes Francaises/Getty Images) Advocate General Anthony Michael Collins told the European Court of Justice that under EU rules governing...

