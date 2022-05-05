NY Gas Drillers Slam Pipeline Operator's Obstruction

By Clark Mindock (May 5, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas producers in New York state complained they're being illegally blocked by a pipeline operator from building pipelines to transport their goods to market, despite what they described as a clear right to do so. K. Petroleum Inc. and E-ZAD Energy Corp. told a New York federal court Wednesday that a pipeline operator they once contracted with is obstructing their attempts to build pipelines to transport natural gas in far northwest New York state, and also said the existing pipelines should've been sold to them years ago. That's because E-ZAD says it had a right of first refusal over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS