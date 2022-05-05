Target Gives GC Title To Longtime In-House Attorney

By Michele Gorman (May 5, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Target Corp. said Thursday it has promoted one of its longtime in-house lawyers, whose career includes working for a U.S. senator and at the U.S. Department of Justice, to executive vice president and general counsel. Matt Zabel most recently led the Minneapolis-based retailer's internal COVID-19 task force as senior vice president of risk and employee and labor relations. In his new position, which is effective immediately, he continues to report to chief legal officer Don Liu, Target said in its announcement. The new structure brings the corporation's legal functions under Zabel, while Liu's purview is broader and touches on areas such...

