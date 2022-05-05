MLB's Diamondbacks CLO Leaves To Start DEI Consulting Co.

By Michele Gorman (May 5, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The chief legal officer of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who became the MLB's only openly gay and only Black woman to be an executive vice president, has stepped down to form a consultancy company focused on enhancing corporate diversity, equity and inclusion, according to an announcement Thursday. Nona Lee, who has held leadership positions at sports and law organizations dedicated to promoting women and ethics, had been part of the Arizona baseball team's legal department since 2005. As CEO and founder of the new company, Truth DEI, she will aim to empower leaders at corporations and sports teams "to lead their organization to...

