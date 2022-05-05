Fed. Circ. Upholds 588% Duty On Uncooperative Steel Co.

By Rae Ann Varona (May 5, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit upheld a 588% duty on an Indian steel producer Thursday, saying the U.S. Department of Commerce rightfully found the company's failure to cooperate in a subsidy investigation warranted a higher duty rate. A three-judge panel upheld decisions by the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Court of International Trade, finding that Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. failed to disclose its affiliation with Lloyds Steel Industries Ltd., or LSIL, even though both companies were owned by the same family, when Commerce was carrying out its annual review of a countervailing duty order. "Consistent with its cross-ownership determination, Commerce attributed LSIL's...

