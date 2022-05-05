Ga. Says Ex-DA Can't Escape Indictment In Arbery Case

By Kelcey Caulder (May 5, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The state of Georgia on Wednesday opposed former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson's bid to drop criminal charges tied to her initial handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case, saying her arguments have no basis in Georgia law. Johnson, who was charged with violating the oath of a public officer and obstruction, had argued the indictment against her should be dismissed because there is no evidence supporting the charge. In its response to Johnson's motions to dismiss, the state said the settled rule in Georgia is that the sufficiency of evidence introduced before the grand jury is a question for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS