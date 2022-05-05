UK Watchdog Opens Probe Into Technical Foam Deal

By Nadia Dreid (May 5, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Technical foam manufacturer Recticel SA has once again caught the watchful eye of a competition enforcer, this time in the United Kingdom, over a €656 million ($691 million) plan to sell its engineered-foam business to the American-based Carpenter Co. The Competition and Markets Authority revealed Thursday that it had launched its preliminary probe, known as a Phase 1 investigation, into the tie-up between the two companies to determine whether the deal would be bad for competition. As always with such probes, the CMA is looking into whether the acquisition would result in a "substantial lessening of competition" in the U.K....

