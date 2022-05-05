What Endless Tolling Of Claims Means For NY Litigation

By Christopher Johnson, Zachary Mazin and Daniel Hendler (May 5, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- New York's General Obligation Law limits the length of time that claims arising out of a contract can be tolled. As interpreted by the New York Court of Appeals, Section 17-103(1) of the GOL "allows extension of the limitations period only for, at most, the time period that would apply if the cause of action had accrued on the date of the agreement."[1] But what if the parties to a maximally long tolling agreement want to toll the claims again upon the expiration of the initial agreement? Does Section 17-103(1) impose a hard cap, or can the parties enter into a...

