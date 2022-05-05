Texas Panel Won't End Malpractice Suit Against Law Firm

By Katie Buehler (May 5, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday held a Houston law firm can't end a legal malpractice lawsuit that accuses it of misleading a transportation company about the predicted settlement amount of a separate wrongful death lawsuit filed against a logistics company it was looking to purchase. In a five-page opinion, a three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston denied Bair Hilty PC and attorney Ronald L. Bair's attempt to dismiss J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.'s malpractice suit under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, the state's anti-SLAPP statute that includes a mechanism for early dismissal of lawsuits aimed at stifling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS