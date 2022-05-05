FCC To Examine If Medicaid Reminder Calls Violate TCPA

By Nadia Dreid (May 5, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants to know if people think federal and state agencies would be breaking telemarketing laws if they called and texted people to remind them to enroll for Medicaid and other government health care programs. Following a request for clarification from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the FCC issued a public notice Tuesday seeking comment on the interpretation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act before it makes a decision. Interested parties have until May 17 to get their two cents in and a week after that to reply, according to the filing. The way HHS...

