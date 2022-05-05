McDonald's Calls Icahn's Animal Welfare Demands Unfeasible

By Al Barbarino (May 5, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- McDonald's continued its spat with Carl Icahn in an annual meeting update, saying that the billionaire investor's animal welfare demands conflict with "accepted science" and noting that its governance committee has officially declined to recommend Icahn's two board nominees. Icahn's demand that all pigs in McDonald's supply chain be "crate free" reflects a "departure from accepted science" and his board nominees lack the "experience, expertise or qualifications" to add value, according to Wednesday's report. "To achieve positive impact in the health and welfare of the animals in our supply chain … [we are] working with recognized subject matter experts and academia...

