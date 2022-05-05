Fed. Circ. Won't Order Albright To Ship ZTE Case To NDTX

By Adam Lidgett (May 5, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has shot down Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp.'s bid to transfer a patent suit against it from the Western District of Texas to the Northern District of Texas, where a ZTE unit has sued over the same patents. A three-judge panel on Thursday denied ZTE's mandamus petition challenging Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright's decision denying a bid to transfer litigation launched by WSOU Investments LLC. At the lower court, ZTE only brought up arguments related to judicial economy in favor of taking the case to the Northern District, and the company's supplemental briefs didn't touch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS