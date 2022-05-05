Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Won't Order Albright To Ship ZTE Case To NDTX

By Adam Lidgett (May 5, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has shot down Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp.'s bid to transfer a patent suit against it from the Western District of Texas to the Northern District of Texas, where a ZTE unit has sued over the same patents.

A three-judge panel on Thursday denied ZTE's mandamus petition challenging Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright's decision denying a bid to transfer litigation launched by WSOU Investments LLC.

At the lower court, ZTE only brought up arguments related to judicial economy in favor of taking the case to the Northern District, and the company's supplemental briefs didn't touch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!