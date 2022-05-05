Limetree Bay Plan Challenged Over Insurance Treatment

By Rick Archer (May 5, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Caribbean oil refiner Limetree Bay is facing opposition in Texas bankruptcy court from a trio of insurers and the plaintiffs in a pair of class action lawsuits over how its proposed Chapter 11 plan will handle insurance policies and claims. In separate motions filed Wednesday, the insurers asked that the plan be amended to insure their contractual rights to deny coverage won't end when their policies are assumed by the plan's proposed liquidation trust, while the class action plaintiffs asked for the right to pursue claims against insurers if the trustee chooses not to. Limetree Bay and several affiliates that operated...

