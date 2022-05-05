Insurers Rip NJ Diocese For Surprising New Ch. 11 Plan

By Ryan Harroff (May 5, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Insurers for a Roman Catholic diocese slammed its bid to shorten the approval time on its newest Chapter 11 bankruptcy disclosure statement, arguing the diocese has presented something "vastly different" than what the court's order called for and cannot rush through its review. In a pair of oppositions filed Wednesday in New Jersey bankruptcy court, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London and Certain London Market Companies, as well as Interstate Fire & Casualty Co., said the diocese of Camden, New Jersey, broke from the court's May 2 order by filing an entirely new Ch. 11 plan, instead of just an updated disclosure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS