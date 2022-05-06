WilmerHale Brings In Gibson Dunn Technology Litigator In SF

By James Mills (May 6, 2022, 10:02 AM EDT) -- WilmerHale has added to its San Francisco office with a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP technology litigator, the firm announced Thursday. Joshua H. Lerner, who spent almost three years at Gibson Dunn, joins WilmerHale as a partner. He specializes in civil litigation, defense and intellectual property, frequently representing technology companies. While at Gibson Dunn he was chair of its trade secrets practice group, He advises and represent companies in trade secret, class action and commercial litigation. He has also handled high stakes trademark, patent and founder disputes. "I have had the opportunity to work with many of the firm's partners over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS