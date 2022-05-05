British Oil Co. Signals Arb. With Slovenia Over Fracking Ban

By Caroline Simson (May 5, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- British oil and gas exploration company Ascent Resources has again threatened Slovenia with an investor-state claim, accusing the Slavic country in a newly-filed notice of dispute of specifically targeting Ascent in a fracking ban that went into effect Thursday. Ascent argued in the notice the ban is the country's "latest targeted attempt" to destroy its investments there, saying that members of its Parliament specifically mentioned "the British corporation" when they discussed enacting the ban in late March. Ascent's counsel in the dispute, the London-based disputes-only firm Enyo Law LLP, signed the notice sent Thursday. The notice marks at least the second time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS