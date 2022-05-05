Novartis Can't DQ Rival's Atty In Drug IP Row, Report Says

By Jasmin Jackson (May 5, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A special master recommended Thursday that a Delaware federal court rebuff Novartis' bid to disqualify one of its competitor's attorneys in a drug patent suit over the multiple sclerosis treatment Gilenya, determining that it's unlikely the lawyer will be called to testify. Special Master Sue L. Robinson said in her report that Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. couldn't back up its claims that Chidambaram S. Iyer of Sughrue Mion PLLC — an attorney for rival Shilpa Pharma Inc. — should be disqualified from his client's drug patent suit against Novartis over the pharmaceutical formulation of Gilenya. The pharmaceutical giant said in November 2021...

