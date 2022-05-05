Mass. Woman Can't Revive Genzyme Injection Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (May 5, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appeals court on Thursday threw out a woman's bid to reinstate her claims against Genzyme Corp. alleging an injected supplement made her arthritis worse, calling the appeal "frivolous." In the opinion, the justices affirmed the denial of Patricia M. Dunn's motion to set aside the prior dismissal of her suit and file a second amended complaint, saying she failed to show that the lax pleading in the previous complaints stemmed from excusable neglect rather than her own carelessness. While Dunn had argued that she should get a second chance to pursue her claims because her first was dismissed for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS