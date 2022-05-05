DOD Says Inflation's Effects On Contracts Not Yet Fully Clear

By Daniel Wilson (May 5, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- At least one U.S. Department of Defense contractor has sought to cancel a long-term contract due to the effects of inflation, although overall inflation-related requests for adjustment have been minimal so far, the DOD said in a letter to lawmakers. Information about changes in behavior by contractors due to inflation is only just starting to emerge from the DOD's buying offices, but there have been reports of issues such as contractors being concerned about entering into long-term deals, as well as a report of a request to cancel an existing long-term contract, the department said in a May 2 letter to...

