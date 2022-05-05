Depp Used Bottle In Sex Assault, Tearful Heard Tells Jury

By Hannah Albarazi (May 5, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Actor Amber Heard testified through tears Thursday about being repeatedly assaulted by ex-husband Johnny Depp, telling a Virginia jury hearing his $50 million defamation case against her disturbing details about the attacks, including one in Australia in which the star allegedly used a glass bottle to sexually assault her. Heard told the Fairfax County jury on the second day of her direct examination in the live-streamed trial the specifics of her alleged sexual assault in 2015 by Depp. "Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again," Heard told the jury....

