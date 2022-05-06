Fragomen Taps 20-Year Veteran As New Houston Chief

By Matt Perez (May 6, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP on Thursday announced a partner and 20-year veteran at the firm will take over as the head of its Houston office. Ryan Freel has been with the firm for around two decades total, serving in a variety of roles including director of international alliances and director of client services. During his career, he's worked out of Fragomen's offices in Chicago, New York, Singapore, Johannesburg and Washington, D.C. He joined the Houston office when it opened in 2014, becoming a partner in 2019. In his new role as head of the Houston office, Freel will...

