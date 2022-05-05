Landlords Challenge Calif. County's COVID-19 Eviction Ban

By Gina Kim (May 5, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The California Apartment Association sued the County of Alameda in California federal court Thursday, seeking to block its pandemic-era eviction moratorium that landlords say is unconstitutional because it deprives them of their rights to occupy, use or sell their properties and impairs their rental lease agreements with tenants. In a 25-page complaint filed against the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, the California Apartment Association and seven Bay Area landlords who rent out their homes say their tenants haven't paid rent in nearly two years due to the county's eviction moratorium. The property owners seek an end to the moratorium as well...

