Ill. Court OKs $45M Class Deal Over False DeVry Promotions

By Lauraann Wood (May 5, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel has backed a $44.95 million class deal resolving students' false advertising claims against DeVry University, rejecting an objector's challenge to both the settlement and class counsel's $15.7 million fee award. The three-judge panel said Wednesday that the trial court properly granted final approval to the settlement ending more than 53,000 students' claims over alleged misrepresentations made by DeVry and its owner, Adtalem Global Education Inc., about graduates' success and pay rates. Objector Richardo Peart has shown he is "apparently displeased" by the deal, but he has fallen "far short" of demonstrating that the lower court...

