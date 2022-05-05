Medical Device Co. Says Insurer Must Cover $6M Hack Losses

By Ganesh Setty (May 5, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Medical device company DJO Global Inc. accused an AIG unit of breach of contract in Texas federal court, after it said the insurer "stonewalled" full coverage of the more than $6 million in losses and expenses the company said it incurred from a ransomware attack in November 2020. A medical device company says its insurer must cover more than $6 million in losses and expenses the company said it incurred from a ransomware attack. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) In a complaint first filed in Texas state court on April 3 and removed to federal court on Tuesday, DJO said its cooperation with...

