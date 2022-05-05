Repair Startup Sues McDonald's Soft Serve Unit Contractor

By Jeff Montgomery (May 5, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A company that said it engineered a solution for chronically broken McDonald's ice cream machines, only to see its fortunes melt away as the regular machine supplier allegedly smeared the invention as unsafe, has sued the contractor for millions in damages in Delaware federal court. Kytch Inc. accused Taylor Commercial Food Service LLC, doing business as Taylor Company, of working with McDonald's Inc. to squelch restaurant-operator interest in the "Kytch solution" to what were described as "very, very, very finicky," breakdown-prone soft-serve units. Kytch filed a similar suit naming McDonald's as the defendant in the same court on March 1....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS