ITC Takes Stock Of Trump-Era National Security, China Tariffs

By Alyssa Aquino (May 6, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is taking stock of how Trump-era national security duties and a tranche of tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods are impacting domestic industry, according to an agency announcement. ITC announced Thursday that it had opened an investigation into how the so-called Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs — named for the sections of U.S. trade law authorizing them — have affected U.S. trade, production and pricing, as called upon by lawmakers in March. "As directed, the USITC, an independent, nonpartisan federal agency, will prepare a public report," the agency said, adding, "USITC expects to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS