Apparel Makers Can't Unravel Pac-12 Schools' TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (May 6, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington state won't toss a collegiate athletic conference's trademark suit over two retailers' university-branded apparel, determining that the conference universities don't need to specify all of the allegedly infringed marks at this stage and can pursue their claims together. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice refused to throw out the litigation collectively lodged by the 12 universities in the Pacific-12, or Pac-12, Conference — which performs at the top level of 24 intercollegiate sports overseen by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The Pac-12 schools, including the University of Arizona and Washington State...

