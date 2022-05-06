Oil Tanker Cos. Face $3M In Fines For Lying About Discharges

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 6, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Greek ship management company and a vessel owner will pay $3 million after being convicted of obstructing a Coast Guard investigation into an oil tanker's discharge of oily water into the ocean. Evridiki Navigation Inc., which owned a tanker named Evridiki, and Liquimar Tankers Management Services Inc., which operated the ship, were fined $2 million and $1 million, respectively, by Delaware U.S. District Court Judge Richard Andrews on Thursday. The companies were convicted by a federal jury in 2019 of failing to maintain an accurate oil record book in violation of the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships, obstruction of...

