FDA Significantly Curtails J&J's COVID Vaccine Clearance

By Hailey Konnath (May 5, 2022, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday drastically limited the authorized use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, saying the potential for a rare but potentially life-threatening side effect after receiving the vaccine warrants limiting the vaccine's use. The vaccine is now only authorized for individuals over the age of 18 who can't access other approved vaccines or for whom other vaccines aren't "clinically appropriate," according to a statement from the agency. Individuals who are 18 and older who would get J&J's vaccine, but refuse other vaccines, are also permitted to use it, the agency said. The change follows the...

