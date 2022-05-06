After $12M Jury Win, Israeli Biz Asks Albright To Triple That

By Andrew Karpan (May 6, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright has another chance to potentially triple a jury verdict delivered in his court as an Israeli patent owner makes its case for why a Danish dental company's longtime legal "malevolence" is worth at least another $20 million. An opening bid for treble damages landed in Judge Albright's courthouse in Waco on Thursday and came less than a month after lawyers for a company called Densys Ltd. scored $11.9 million from a jury over allegations Densys brought against the Copenhagen dental software business 3Shape. Densys is the idea of Maurice Moshe Ernst, a dentist who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS