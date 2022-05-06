Frontier Inks $69M Deal With FTC Over Internet Speed Claims

By Hailey Konnath (May 6, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Frontier Communications has agreed to a deal worth up to $69 million to put to rest the Federal Trade Commission's allegations the telecom company misled consumers about the speed of its DSL internet service, according to a proposed order filed in California federal court Thursday. The FTC asked the court to approve the proposed order for a permanent injunction blocking Frontier from lying to customers about its internet speeds, noting Frontier has agreed to the terms of its proposed order as part of a settlement reached in March. The FTC had alleged that the Connecticut-based telecom company lied to customers and charged...

