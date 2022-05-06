BT Can't Restrict Customer Class Action Over Landline Rates

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 6, 2022, 1:13 PM BST) -- A London appeals court refused Friday to let BT limit a £589 million ($726 million) class action accusing it of charging unfair landline rates, saying the U.K.'s specialist antitrust tribunal had the power to automatically include millions of customers in the case. The Court of Appeal has sided with BT customers by ruling that the lawsuit, which alleges that the telecoms giant unfairly exploited 2.3 million mainly elderly and low-income consumers who had the company's landline-only deal between 2015 and 2018, should proceed on a so-called opt-out basis. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) The Court of Appeal sided with BT customers by ruling...

