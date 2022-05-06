Hungarian Pop Star Mistook Travel Authorization, Gov't Says

By Rae Ann Varona (May 6, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is seeking to ditch a Hungarian pop star's lawsuit alleging immigration officials detained him for over a month despite having a valid travel document, telling a Florida federal judge Thursday the musician misconstrued the document's purpose. Zsolt Kocsor, also known as Kozso, had sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and other related immigration agencies in December, accusing them of detaining him in a Miami immigration processing center despite him having an Electronic System for Travel Authorization document, which he said should have allowed immigration authorities to quickly verify his approval for entry into the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS