State Farm Counsel Sanctioned In Sherwin-Williams Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 6, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- State Farm's counsel in a product liability case against Sherwin-Williams was sanctioned and held in civil contempt by a Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday for twice publicly listing components of the secret formula for a Sherwin-Williams product on the docket. U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher's order granting sanctions against State Farm's counsel, representing the claims of Scott and Andrea Mains, said the conduct was at best negligent, and at worst reckless, regarding the protective order. The Mains alleged their home spontaneously combusted after they coated their deck with Sherwin-Williams' water sealant. Citing precedent about the importance of obeying court orders, Judge...

