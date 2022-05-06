Disaster Recovery Co. QualTek Wants Out Of OT Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 6, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Disaster recovery company QualTek Recovery Logistics LLC has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to dismiss a proposed collective action filed by an employee claiming the company denied workers overtime pay by misclassifying them as independent contractors, arguing the lead plaintiff's complaint was too vague. In its Thursday motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim, QualTek said plaintiff Trisha Ferguson's amended complaint lacked any sort of factual allegations relating to her employment with QualTek, other than that she worked there in September 2021. "Plaintiff's amended complaint is largely duplicative of plaintiff's original complaint previously dismissed by this court," QualTek argued...

