Ga. Panel Says Answer Wasn't Required In Negligence Case

By Kelcey Caulder (May 9, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court's order denying SiteOne Landscaping Supply LLC's motion to set aside an $800,000 default judgment against it in a negligence case filed by a man who was injured when his car collided with a tractor-trailer delivering sod to one of its facilities. A three-judge appellate panel said in a unanimous opinion on Friday that the trial court was wrong when it entered the default judgment against SiteOne based on its failure to file an answer to Larry Stewart's amended complaint, finding the landscaping company wasn't required to do so. "Without any order...

