Fla. Atty To Keep His License During Ethics Proceedings

By Madison Arnold (May 6, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court has denied an emergency request from the Florida Bar to immediately suspend the license of a Miami housing attorney facing disciplinary charges for criticisms he's leveled against various courts and judges in the state. The high court denied the bar's petition in a one-page order on Thursday, rejecting the bar's position that Bruce Jacobs' repeated attacks on the judiciary, which have come in briefs he's filed on behalf of clients, were causing public harm that required immediate action. The justices did not comment on the case in denying the bar's petition. Jacobs and his attorney, David J....

