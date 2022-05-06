Sezzle Hid Risk Of Bank Overdraft Fees, Proposed Class Says

By Sarah Jarvis (May 6, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Point-of-sale loan company Sezzle Inc. was hit with a proposed class action in a California federal court on Friday accusing the company of deceiving customers into using its buy-now, pay-later service without disclosing the risk that users will incur significant bank overdraft fees. Plaintiff and Long Beach, California, resident Michael Sliwa alleged in Friday's complaint that while the Minneapolis-based company claims in its marketing that it may charge users fees when there are insufficient funds for a payment, it never warned users that they might suffer repeated bank fees for using Sezzle. Sliwa purports that those constitute "huge, undisclosed" fees and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS