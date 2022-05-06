Hidden Auto Policy Exclusion Unenforceable, NJ Panel Says

By Josh Liberatore (May 6, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Friday upheld a policyholder's win in a coverage dispute with a Travelers unit, saying an intrafamily step-down exclusion acted as a "hidden trap" in a family's auto policy. A three-judge panel for the New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division ruled that St. Paul Protective Insurance Co. must pay its policy's full declared limit of $100,000 in bodily injury coverage to Cristina Dela Vega, a New Jersey woman who was severely injured while riding in a car driven by her husband. St. Paul offered only $15,000 for Dela Vega's injuries, citing the intrafamily step-down exclusion, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS