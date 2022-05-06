Texas Justices OK Expert's Report, Revive Birth Injury Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (May 6, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court discussed Friday the standard for expert reports in medical malpractice cases, finding that a couple accusing a physician of causing their newborn's catastrophic brain injury was wrongly dismissed by a lower appellate court on the basis of an inadequate report. In a per curiam opinion, the Lone Star State's highest court reversed a Court of Appeals panel's decision to toss a suit accusing Dr. Timothy J. Jones and Texas Health Care PLLC of providing negligent perinatal treatment of a couple's newborn daughter, referred to as E.D., to suffer permanent brain damage resulting in cerebral palsy and quadriplegia....

