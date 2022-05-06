Colorado Judge Nixes Suit Over Native School Mascot Ban

By Andrew Westney (May 6, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has tossed a suit challenging the state's ban on Native American school mascots, saying activist group Native American Guardian's Association and others didn't establish standing for their constitutional claims against the ban. The group, along with current students, alumni, and a former employee of Colorado public schools, brought a number of claims against Colorado's S.B. 21-116, contending that the law will force schools to erase cultural depictions of Native Americans and their heritage. U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez ruled Thursday that the plaintiffs had failed to show particularized injury to support their claims that the ban...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS