Panel Set To Fight Crisis Of Missing, Murdered Native Women

By Joyce Hanson (May 10, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The federal government is ramping up plans to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women through implementing the Not Invisible Act that U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sponsored while in Congress, saying it has finally tapped 37 people to sit on a commission established by the act. The DOI said Thursday the cross-jurisdictional advisory commission of survivors, family members of missing and murdered individuals, law enforcement, tribal leaders, and federal partners will advise the Interior Department and the U.S. Department of Justice on how to improve intergovernmental coordination, and work effectively with tribal, state and federal law enforcement....

