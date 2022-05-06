GAO Denies $4M ICE Contract Protest For Bid Differences

By Rae Ann Varona (May 6, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a leadership training company's protest over a $4.4 million U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract awarded to a competing bidder, saying Friday that the award decision boiled down to clear differences in the proposals. Academy Leadership had protested the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's awarding of the multimillion-dollar contract award to the Lincoln Leadership Institute, saying the agency was unreasonable and inconsistent in how it evaluated its bid. But the GAO's general counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez said Lincoln's proposal won because it provided more detail in how it conducted leadership training programs in the area....

