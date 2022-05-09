Ariz. Tribes, Enviros Say Copper Mine Suit Must Go On

By Caleb Symons (May 9, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Rosemont Copper Co. cannot voluntarily give up its suspended Clean Water Act permit to evade a lawsuit seeking to block the company from mining copper ore in southern Arizona, according to the tribes and conservation groups that brought the case. Calling the move a "ploy ... obviously devised" to shake their CWA suit, the plaintiffs, which include the Tohono O'odham Nation, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and the Hopi Tribe, urged an Arizona federal court Friday not to dismiss their claims. Only the Army Corps of Engineers can modify, revoke or reinstate Rosemont's permit, the tribes and environmental groups said, accusing the...

