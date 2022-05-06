Insurer Asks 5th Circ. To Reverse Pipeline Death Ruling

By Hope Patti (May 6, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- An excess insurer asked the Fifth Circuit on Friday to reverse a lower court's ruling that freed a utility contractor's other insurer from covering a wrongful death suit under its commercial general liability policy, saying the court used an overly narrow interpretation of the policy to justify its decision. Allied World National Assurance Co. argued in its appellate brief that the court should reverse a Texas federal court's partial summary judgment ruling in favor of Old Republic General Insurance Corp. "For Old Republic to avoid its coverage obligations, it must establish that an exclusion in the CGL policy applies to preclude...

