Conn. OBGYN Can't Ditch $853K Verdict In Patient Privacy Suit

By Allison Grande (May 6, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut appeals court on Friday upheld a jury's award of $853,000 to a woman who accused an obstetrics and gynecology practice of negligently releasing her medical records to a state probate court, rejecting the argument that the trial court erred in limiting an expert witness' testimony. Emily Byrne sued Avery Center for Obstetrics and Gynecology PC after the practice sent her medical records without her knowledge or authorization to the New Haven Regional Children's Probate Court in response to a subpoena duces cecum issued in connection with a paternity action filed by a man with whom she previously had a relationship....

